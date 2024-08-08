Plans to turn historic Bank of Scotland building into Union Street kebab restaurant

The closed Bank of Scotland branch on Aberdeen’s Union Street could be brought back to life as a new kebab restaurant.

Known as Canada House, the 201 Union Street premises dates back to the late 1800s when it was built for the North of Scotland Canadian Mortgage Company.

The Bank of Scotland confirmed its closure in 2022, and it has lain empty for about two years.

What are the plans for the former bank?

Now, applicant Sanaland Ltd is seeking permission to bring it back to life after it was put up for sale.

The real estate firm has lodged blueprints with Aberdeen City Council showing how the B-listed bank could be converted into a restaurant.

These design drawings show a seating area with space for 70 customers would be created in the old bank.

Kebabs would be prepared in a corner of the room, next to a charcoal grill, with a salad bar in front.

There would also be a bar on the ground floor, with beer storage space in the basement indicating it could also serve up alcohol.

What do you think of the kebab shop plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Union Street bank kebab plans come amid efforts to boost Granite Mile

It comes as community-led taskforce Our Union Street intensifies its efforts to breathe new life into the struggling thoroughfare.

The Bank of Scotland kebab diner plans come just after charity PDSA opened up a new shop next door in the long-empty Shuropody store on Union Street.

You can follow all the latest changes in the city centre with our tracker.

Read more Union Street articles:

‘We are sad but excited’: Mac’s Pizzeria becoming events space as Union Street restaurant shuts

Aberdeen vape shop told to take down ‘unauthorised’ sign that ‘spoils look of Union Street’

‘My dream to turn Union Street RBS into Aberdeen drinks museum’

Jimmy Chung’s founder turning flats above former Aberdeen restaurant into serviced apartments