Experienced walker reported missing during Lochaber trek

A 67-year-old walker has been reported missing while on a trek in the Scottish Highlands.

Paul Conway had planned to walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie on the Knoydart Peninsula this week.

However, concerned relatives and friends reported him missing after he failed to arrive at his final destination on Friday.

The 67-year-old, made the 270-mile journey north by train from Newcastle, setting his sights on the Scottish Highlands.

Upon arrival to Glenfinnan at 6.40 pm on Tuesday, he contacted his family but has not been seen or heard from since.

Concerns grow for missing walker Paul Conway

Today, police issued an appeal for information as concerns for his welfare grow.

Officers have released an image and description of Mr Conway as a search operation is launched in the remote area.

Sergeant Katy Duncan urged anyone who may have seen Mr Conway to get in touch.

She said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare, and efforts are ongoing to trace him.”

Mr Conway is described as being around 5ft 10 in height, of stocky build with shaven silver hair.

At the time of his trek, he is believed to have been wearing a green Paracore waterproof jacket with a hood, camouflage green shorts and walking boots.

He was carrying a dark bergen-style bag and had two walking poles.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2791 of September 14.