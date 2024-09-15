Experienced walker reported missing during Lochaber trek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Experienced walker reported missing during Lochaber trek

Paul Conway had planned to walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie.

By Michelle Henderson
Picture of Paul Conway, dressed in a green tartan suite with red knitted poppy.
Concerns are growing for walker Paul Conway who has been reported missing by concerned relatives.Image: Police Scotland.

A 67-year-old walker has been reported missing while on a trek in the Scottish Highlands.

Paul Conway had planned to walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie on the Knoydart Peninsula this week.

However, concerned relatives and friends reported him missing after he failed to arrive at his final destination on Friday.

The 67-year-old, made the 270-mile journey north by train from Newcastle, setting his sights on the Scottish Highlands. 

Upon arrival to Glenfinnan at 6.40 pm on Tuesday, he contacted his family but has not been seen or heard from since.

Concerns grow for missing walker Paul Conway

Today, police issued an appeal for information as concerns for his welfare grow.

Officers have released an image and description of Mr Conway as a search operation is launched in the remote area.

Sergeant Katy Duncan urged anyone who may have seen Mr Conway to get in touch.

She said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare, and efforts are ongoing to trace him.”

Mr Conway is described as being around 5ft 10 in height, of stocky build with shaven silver hair.

At the time of his trek, he is believed to have been wearing a green Paracore waterproof jacket with a hood, camouflage green shorts and walking boots.

He was carrying a dark bergen-style bag and had two walking poles.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2791 of September 14.

Conversation