THREE Dons players walking a League Cup disciplinary tightrope this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

THREE Dons players walking a League Cup disciplinary tightrope this weekend

Trio at risk of missing a semi-final trip to Hampden if they are booked and the Dons beat Spartans on Saturday.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Pape Gueye is one of three Aberdeen players one booking away from a suspension in the League Cup. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s leading goalscorer Pape Gueye is one of three Dons players who will be need to be on their best behaviour in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

The Senegalese striker, who took his tally for the season to five with a double in the 2-1 win against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, is one caution away from a suspension in the League Cup.

The Dons welcome League Two side The Spartans to Pittodrie for Saturday’s tie with a semi-final date at Hampden on the weekend of November 2 and 3 at stake for the victors.

But Gueye’s booking in the 1-0 win against Queen’s Park in the last round means he would miss the trip to the National Stadium if booked on Saturday and Jimmy Thelin’s side secure victory.

Vicente Besuijen and James McGarry, who were also cautioned against the Spiders, are the other Dons one booking away from a suspension.

The card count was reset after the group stage and will be wiped clean before the semi-finals.

Slobodan Rubezic is available for this weekend after missing the victory in the last round due to picking up two bookings in the group stage.

More from Aberdeen FC

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Aberdeens Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium on September 14, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Jimmy Thelin's selective memory pays off with Pape Gueye's Aberdeen renaissance
Pape Gueye is one of three Aberdeen players one booking away from a suspension in the League Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin lifts lid on Slobodan Rubezic's winning mentality on and off…
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on how Pape Gueye's sensational revival is about more than…
4
Pape Gueye is one of three Aberdeen players one booking away from a suspension in the League Cup. Image: SNS
Fan view: Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen emulating the Gothenburg Greats thanks to improbable redemption arcs
Pape Gueye is one of three Aberdeen players one booking away from a suspension in the League Cup. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Pape Gueye has shown Duk anything is possible at Aberdeen
Pape Gueye is one of three Aberdeen players one booking away from a suspension in the League Cup. Image: SNS
Aberdeen goal hero Pape Gueye thanks boss Jimmy Thelin for believing in him
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails in-form Pape Gueye for 'amazing' goal in 2-1 win…
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
AWOL striker Duk returned to Aberdeen in better shape than he was in last…
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin gives timeline for Duk's return to first team action
Pape Gueye is one of three Aberdeen players one booking away from a suspension in the League Cup. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Duk deserves a second chance after returning to Aberdeen

Conversation