THREE Dons players walking a League Cup disciplinary tightrope this weekend

Aberdeen’s leading goalscorer Pape Gueye is one of three Dons players who will be need to be on their best behaviour in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

The Senegalese striker, who took his tally for the season to five with a double in the 2-1 win against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, is one caution away from a suspension in the League Cup.

The Dons welcome League Two side The Spartans to Pittodrie for Saturday’s tie with a semi-final date at Hampden on the weekend of November 2 and 3 at stake for the victors.

But Gueye’s booking in the 1-0 win against Queen’s Park in the last round means he would miss the trip to the National Stadium if booked on Saturday and Jimmy Thelin’s side secure victory.

Vicente Besuijen and James McGarry, who were also cautioned against the Spiders, are the other Dons one booking away from a suspension.

The card count was reset after the group stage and will be wiped clean before the semi-finals.

Slobodan Rubezic is available for this weekend after missing the victory in the last round due to picking up two bookings in the group stage.