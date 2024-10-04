Mum’s horror as daughter’s diary entries reveal paedophile’s abuse

A heartbroken mum discovered a Highland paedophile was abusing her child when she read disturbing entries in her daughter’s diary.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, spoke out after Fraser Murray was jailed for 10 years today.

He was locked up after videoing the girl who was just 10 when his disgusting crimes began.

Audaciously, Murray, 33, of Croy near Nairn, told social workers his victim had “initiated” sexual contact with him.

The girl’s mum chose to speak out through The Press and Journal, hoping as many people as possible learn of Murray’s horrific offending.

Horrifying phrase in girl’s diary

She met him through friends in the Highlands when her daughter was six in 2014.

According to the court, Murray first preyed on his victim when she was 10 and continued to victimise her for four years.

Then one day in October 2022, the girl was on her way to school when her curious mother briefly flicked through her diary.

She was devastated to read the horrifying phrase, ‘He raped me again’.

The woman told The P&J: “It was very distressing. I’ve had a lot of counselling to contend with the feeling that I didn’t protect my daughter but it is his doing. He is a disgrace.”

It quickly emerged that Murray had been sexually abusing the girl for four years at locations in his hometown and a village on the Black Isle.

He had repeatedly subjected the young girl to a series of serious sexual assaults and also took videos of her when she was undressing.

The court heard how one rape even took place while she was sleeping.

“As soon as I found out, I ensured my daughter was safe and went straight to the police – and Murray bolted,” the victim’s brave mum told this newspaper.

Child abuser could track girl’s realtime location on his phone

She added: “He had remote access to my daughter’s phone and he could use her phone to know her location so he could tell we were at the police station.”

Murray turned up in Moray a few days later and was arrested.

He was eventually remanded in custody after breaching bail conditions by sending his victim a PlayStation.

Her mum said: “How twisted must you be to do those things to her and then send her that? As though it would make up for it.

“He’s always been a person who presents himself as caring for others, but his true colours are there for all to see now.”

She added: “He also left it very late to plead guilty, so we didn’t know if there was going to be a trial until late.

“That could have meant my daughter needing to give evidence in court and relive her trauma again. And he knew all that.”

Murray pled guilty to raping and sexually a child, voyeurism and possessing indecent images last month and his case was called for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

At the last hearing, the judge Lord Fairley deferred sentencing the sick child sex offender to obtain a report on his background.

Paedophile made twisted claim to social workers blaming child victim

Passing sentence today, the judge jailed Murray for 10 years and told him that he posed a high risk to children.

It means that, when Murray is released from custody, he must be supervised for three years.

He added: “It has had a devastating effect on (the girl). Those who offend in the way that you did can expect lengthy prison sentences.”

Lord Fairley also spoke of how he had considered the information provided to the court about Murray’s offending.

“This includes the troubling suggestion made by you that the complainer initiated sexual contact with you,” he added.

‘I would hang him’ mum says as she praises ‘extremely brave’ daughter

Lord Fairley told the court that Murray would be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge also passed a non-harassment order which prevents Murray from getting in touch with his victim for an indefinite period.

The victim’s mum reacted: “I am glad he has been sentenced. Ten years is long but, as her mum, I would hang him.

“My daughter has been extremely brave. She has been through so much and it was a lot for her to have to be interviewed over three hours and do police tests. I am very proud of her.

“My priority is to protect my own family but also to ensure that other children are protected once he leaves custody.

“I am pleased that the legal process has now ended and I am hopeful that we can now rebuild our lives, but it will be challenging.”

