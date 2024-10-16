Man charged after police chase on the A90 between Hatton and Ellon

A man has been charged following a police chase on the A90 between Hatton and Ellon.

The incident occurred yesterday – Tuesday, October 16 – after the driver of a Saab 93 failed to stop for officers.

It prompted a chase down the A90 shortly before 6pm.

According to police, the driver abandoned the vehicle on Broadfold Road in Bridge of Don.

He was found a short distance away.

Police have now confirmed that a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 16.

Inquiries are still ongoing into the incident and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, that could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2700 of October 15.