Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Emergency services are currently in attendance after a two-vehicle crash near Tain.

The incident happened just before 2pm on the A9 northbound on near the Asda junction.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance and the road has been temporarily blocked in one direction.”

The extent of injuries is not known, but it is understood an ambulance is on the scene.