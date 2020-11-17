Quick-thinking police officer rescues man from Wick harbour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A local police officer has been hailed after saving a man who had gone into the water at Wick harbour.

The police were called to the scene just before 1am on Sunday morning, after a person was spotted near the edge of the water.

Local officer PC Stephen George jumped into action after seeing the vulnerable man had gone into the harbour, and pulled him into a waiting lifeboat.

The man was then taken to hospital for medical treatment.

PC George’s colleagues have praised him for his rapid response to an “extremely challenging” situation, saying his actions “undoubtedly saved a man’s life”.

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Jamie Wilson said: “This was a distressing incident which called for extremely quick thinking.

“Local officer PC George entered the water himself to rescue the man, managing to pull him to the safety of the lifeboat in attendance.

“I dread to think what the outcome would have been had he not acted the way he did.

“I would like to thank the local coastguard, lifeboat crew and paramedics for their support during what was an extremely challenging call-out for the officers involved.

“I would also like to commend PC George for his actions which undoubtedly saved a man’s life.”