Highland school forced to close for two weeks as all children self-isolate

A tiny primary school in the Highlands is closing for two weeks, as every student self-isolates following the detection of a Covid-19 case.

All the pupils in the two classes at Balnain Primary near Drumnadrochit have been have been identified as close contacts of the affected person.

The rural school, situated in Glen Urquhart, runs one class for P1-3 and another for P4-7. The most recent figures show 29 children on the pupil roll.

Several staff members have also been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

A spokeswoman for the Highland Council said: “The school is working closely with the Health Protection Team (HPT) who have identified that all the young people in the two classes are to be deemed to be close contacts.

“Parents and staff have been contacted and advised to remain off school, as they will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

“A small number of staff have also been advised to self-isolate as result of the Test and Protect investigation.”

She added: “The council will offer a session online for parents on Thursday evening.”