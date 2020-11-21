Nine divers rescued off Kyleakin after support boat breaks down

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lifeboat crews were launched after a dive boat broke down and left nine divers stranded near the Kyleakin wreck site.

Kyle lifeboat Spirit of Fred Olsen was sent to the scene just before noon.

The alarm was raised by a dive master who called for assistance when his boat suffered a mechanical failure and was unable to pick up the group of divers who were submerged at the time.

When the lifeboat arrived, a few of the divers had already surfaced and were being assisted by nearby vessels.

Three of the divers were alongside the SD Raasay, but due to the size of the vessel they were unable to get on board.

They were transferred onto the larger vessel, before lifeboat crews assisted another member of the group who had just surfaced.

The fishing vessel Helen Bruce picked up another three divers and transferred them onto the SD Raasay while the lifeboat went to search for the remaining two who were still underwater.

Not long afterwards, the final members of the diving party surfaced and were picked up by the lifeboat.

All divers were uninjured.

The SD Raasay took some of the group back to Kyle and the lifeboat went to assist the stricken dive boat.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 1.45pm.

A Kyle RNLI spokesman said: ‘The diving party had just purchased their new dive boat and were extremely well equipped, however, unfortunately, they were extremely unlucky and the boat suffered a severe mechanical failure which left it completely disabled in the water.

“Due to the swift action of the dive master calling for assistance early, the entire group were all recovered quickly and safely.”

This is the 20th callout of the year for the Kyle volunteers.