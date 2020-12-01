Man seriously injured following crash between tractor and van on A95 near Skye of Curr

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a tractor and a van.

Six fire crews were called out to the two-vehicle crash on the A95 Boyndie to Aviemore road, which was reported around 7.50am at Skye of Curr.

The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Fire crews from Aviemore and Carrbridge were joined at the scene by two appliances from Grantown and a further two from Inverness.

Road Closed – A95/B9153 junction Skye of Cur

After a serious road traffic collision this morning (01/12/20) A95/B9153 junction Skye of Cur (300m north of Heather Centre) is closed. Local Diversions are in place, however these may not be suitable for HGV's. pic.twitter.com/U4jibRucHr — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 1, 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a crash between a tractor and a van on the A95 at the Skye of Curr junction.

“A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helimed with serious injuries.

“The road is closed and diversions are in place.”

The road was shut for almost eight hours, with Traffic Scotland confirming it had reopened at about 3.40pm.

❗CLEAR⌚15.40#A95 near the Speyside Centre has reopened in both directions following a serious RTC All lanes now running ✅@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 1, 2020

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.52am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“We mobilised six appliances to attend.

“A 15.5 metre (50ft) ladder, a 13.5 metre (44ft) ladder and a heavy rescue unit platform are in use.

“Our last crew departed the scene around 10.05am.”

Local councillor John Bruce said his thoughts are with the man involved and hopes to begin discussions to improve road safety in the area.

He said: “It is always very unfortunate when accidents occur and I have experienced a number of ‘near misses’ at this Skye of Curr straight.

“I will be discussing better warning signs with the roads department.

“Thankfully, we are very well served in the Strath with fire crews who attended from Aviemore and Carrbridge as well as Grantown and Inverness.

“I hope the injured man is starting to recover in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”