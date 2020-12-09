Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man to appear in court following alleged robbery at Oban bar

by Rita Campbell
December 9, 2020, 5:53 pm Updated: December 9, 2020, 5:59 pm
© Rita Campbell/DCT MediaThe Lorne bar, Oban.
The Lorne bar, Oban.

A man is expected to appear in court tomorrow following an alleged robbery at a bar in Oban town centre.

Police were called to The Lorne in Stevenson street at lunchtime today after a man entered the premises.

A police spokesman said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested following the report of a robbery at The Lorne Bar in Oban on Wednesday December 9 2020. He is expected to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Thursday December 10 2020.”

The bar closed its doors for the rest of the day and a statement on its Facebook page said staff members were “shaken”.

More from the Press and Journal