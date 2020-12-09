Man to appear in court following alleged robbery at Oban bar

A man is expected to appear in court tomorrow following an alleged robbery at a bar in Oban town centre.
Police were called to The Lorne in Stevenson street at lunchtime today after a man entered the premises.
A police spokesman said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested following the report of a robbery at The Lorne Bar in Oban on Wednesday December 9 2020. He is expected to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Thursday December 10 2020.”
The bar closed its doors for the rest of the day and a statement on its Facebook page said staff members were “shaken”.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe