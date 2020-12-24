Inverness Sheriff Court: Kirkhill man found with drugs given unpaid work and supervision

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who shared a cannabis joint with friends admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug.

But defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif told Inverness Sheriff Court that the case against the Kirkhill man was “low level” and that was the extent of 42-year-old William Mackenzie’s drug dealing.

Mr Latif added that the prosecution value of the drugs found in Mackenzie’s home at St Mary’s Road, on November 22 last year was “over-stated” and was not £5,000 but £3,375.

“I do not concede that the threshold for a custodial sentence has been met. There was no financial gain and no relevant recent previous convictions.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson agreed and ordered Mackenzie, who had sentence deferred for a background report, to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and placed him under 18 months of social work supervision.

Previously, Inverness Sheriff Court had been told that officers had searched Mackenzie’s Kirkhill property and he commented to them: “Bet it’s not the result you hoped for boys. Half a result.”

Mackenzie had admitted being concerned in the supply of the class B drug. He also admitted previous convictions for similar offences, but Mr Latif said they were “of some age”.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that police received intelligence about Mackenzie’s activities and obtained a search warrant.

They found scales with cannabis on and two Co-op carrier bags containing the drug in the kitchen.

Mackenzie was then interviewed by police and he said that the drugs were for his own personal use and low level supply within his own social circle.