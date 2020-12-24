Inverness Sheriff Court: Fisherman gets supervision for threatening behaviour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fisherman who went on a drinking spree and was threatening to his partner twice in three days has been given help to deal with his alcohol abuse.

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed 36-year-old Lebre Macpherson, whose address was given as on board the fishing vessel Khelorin in Oban, on 18 months of social work supervision which would include assistance with his alcohol problem.

The fisherman appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court following the preparation of a background report.

He had admitted threatening behaviour between October 10 and 12 at the home they shared at Mill Croft, Dores.

Fiscal depute Niall Macdonald told the court: “On the first occasion, he had been drinking and his mood deteriorated. His partner was in her bed, he became aggressive towards her and directed insults at her.

“He left the house but later apologised. On October 12, he had again been drinking and he was critical of her friends. He became enraged and smashed a glass beer bottle over his head. He then left the property but was shouting and swearing outside.

“The police were called and he was arrested.” Mr Macdonald went on.