2021 instalment of Lochaber’s Scottish Six Day Trial event cancelled

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A motorcycle event due to take place in Lochaber next year has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the Scottish Six Day Trial (SSDT) event have made the “early, logical decision” to cancel the 2021 instalment alongside the Pre’65 Scottish trials.

The event usually attracts scores of visitors from across the globe providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Pete Bremner, chairman of organisers Edinburgh and District Motor Club, said: “It is with a heavy heart that the Edinburgh and District MC has taken the decision, as a result of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, to cancel the 2021 SSDT and the Pre’65 Scottish trials.

“We realise that this will be a massive disappointment to many people.

“However, we are making an early, logical decision to provide fans and everyone else involved in the event as much notice as possible.

“Competitors who have entered the events will be contacted shortly after the two organising committees have met to decide on the way forward.”

LATEST NEWS….2021 SSDT CancelledIt is with a heavy heart that the Edinburgh and District MC has taken the decision,… Posted by SSDT on Monday, December 28, 2020

Organisers had previously warned those wishing to attend to refrain from paying non-refundable deposits on accommodation or travel to avoid losing out on money.

The event usually takes place over the course of a week in May with Fort William abuzz with keen competitors and spectators wishing to embrace the occasion.

Organisers were forced to cancel the 2020 instalment at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SSDT has taken place for more than a century and is designed to test riders’ ability, experience, strength and stamina.

Each day, riders usually tackle routes of 70 to 110 miles, including over some challenging terrain.