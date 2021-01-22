Man airlifted to hospital after crash near Golspie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a one-vehicle crash near Golspie.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road shortly after 8am, with police, fire and ambulance crews in attendance.

As a result, a section of the road has been shut about a mile north of Dornoch.

A spokesman for the ambulance service confined a man was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital.

He added: “We received a call at 8.11am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A9 north of Dornoch Bridge.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a Basics GP, and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We airlifted one male patient to Raigmore Hospital”

Fire crews made the vehicle safe after receiving a call from the ambulance service at around 8.22am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a one-vehicle crash on the A9, near Golspie.

“The road is closed in both directions.”