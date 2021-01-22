Man airlifted to hospital after crash near Golspie

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a one-vehicle crash near Golspie.
The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road shortly after 8am, with police, fire and ambulance crews in attendance.
As a result, a section of the road has been shut about a mile north of Dornoch.
A spokesman for the ambulance service confined a man was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital.
He added: “We received a call at 8.11am today to attend a road traffic collision on the A9 north of Dornoch Bridge.
“We dispatched one ambulance, a Basics GP, and an air ambulance to the scene.
“We airlifted one male patient to Raigmore Hospital”
Fire crews made the vehicle safe after receiving a call from the ambulance service at around 8.22am.
A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a one-vehicle crash on the A9, near Golspie.
“The road is closed in both directions.”
❗UPDATE⌚09.38#A9 ⛔CLOSED⛔#A9 is CLOSED in both direction 1 mile north of Dornoch due to an RTC
Emergency services on scene
Slow traffic in the area
Please only travel if it is essential#DriveSafe #PlanAhead @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/OwZ1W6lg8X
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 22, 2021
