Monday, March 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

‘Scenery was real winner’: Highland locations star of latest Top Gear episode

by Cheryl Livingstone
March 28, 2021, 9:28 pm Updated: March 28, 2021, 9:40 pm
© PAPost Thumbnail

It was a test between the new Land Rover Defender, Mercedes G-Wagen and Ariel Nomad.

But the stunning scenery of the Highlands proved to the real winner of the latest Top Gear episode.

Presenters Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuiness headed out on an icy expedition across the north in tonight’s show.

And viewers were quick to highlight on social media the picturesque surroundings the three men found themselves in.

It’s not the first time the northern scenery has stolen the spotlight in a TV show.

The much-anticipated fourth season of the Netflix hit drama The Crown received rave reviews when it was released in November last year.

And while fans of the show hailed the performance by Emma Corrin as the People’s Princess, another ‘star’ also wowed them – Scotland.

Caithness, Inverness-shire and the Cairngorms all feature in the new series, most dominantly in the Balmoral Test episode.

The Crown season four: Scotland shines as ‘biggest star’ on hit Netflix show

More from the Press and Journal