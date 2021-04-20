Inverness Sheriff Court: Man attacked host with marble rolling pin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north man hit his host with a marble rolling pin, leaving him scarred for life.

Jason Macdonald and a woman had been invited into the Kincraig home of Terry Haggerty on July 9 last year.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday that the woman went to the bedroom to watch TV and fell asleep on the bed, leaving Mr Haggerty and Macdonald, 36, of Glensherra, Laggan in the living room.

Just before midnight, the woman was woken up by Mr Haggerty, who

had come into the bedroom to get blankets for Macdonald so that he could sleep on the sofa.

But when he returned to the bedroom, Macdonald came in, shouting that he was being “disrespected” and began punching Mr Haggerty, fiscal depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

The woman managed to pull Macdonald off Mr Haggerty and took him through to the kitchen. But Macdonald picked up the rolling pin, returned to the bedroom and struck Mr Haggerty repeatedly on the face and head.

The woman managed to pull the accused away from Mr Haggerty once more and took him through to the kitchen. Mr Haggerty then barricaded himself in the bedroom and called the police.

An ambulance was called and Mr Haggerty was taken to Raigmore Hospital, suffering from significant swelling and bruising.

Mr Weir said: “He was also found to have a fractured eye socket and a blood clot behind his eye, losing all vision. But over time this improved and he has now recovered his vision to what it was prior to the assault.

“However he has been left with two scars on his head 2.5 inches long and 3 inches long respectively.”

Macdonald admitted assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and had sentence deferred for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment until May 21.

His bail was continued.