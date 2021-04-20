Light aircraft forced into emergency landing off Jura

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a Scottish island today.

Coastguards were scrambled after the alarm was raised about a light aircraft just before 3pm.

It made an emergency landing at Shian Bay, Jura.

The male pilot, the only occupant of the aircraft, is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

Pictures, shared by Jura Coastguard on social media, show the aircraft on the beach.

A member of the public raised the alarm, with coastguards in Stornoway and Belfast monitoring the situation while the Jura coastguard rescue team raced to the scene along with the Prestwick-based search and rescue helicopter.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “Just before 3pm today, HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public regarding the emergency landing of an aeroplane in Shian Bay on the Isle of Jura with one person on board.

“Jura coastguard rescue team were sent to secure the site, alongside the search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick to assist.”

Investigation underway

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has confirmed an investigation is underway.

A spokeswoman said: “We have been notified and the AAIB has launched an investigation.

“It is a correspondence investigation so we are not sending anybody to the scene.”

It is understood the investigation could take a few months until it is complete with evidence to be gathered from the pilot.

Police are also investigating the crash landing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05 pm on Tuesday April 20, 2021, police were advised that a light aircraft with one person on board – a male pilot – had crashed on to the beach at Shain Bay, Isle of Jura, around 3pm this afternoon.

“The pilot was not injured.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”