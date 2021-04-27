Highland Council warns local businesses of Covid-19 air purifier device scam

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Council Trading Standards is warning businesses that letters threatening a £5,000 fine are part of a scam.

The letters falsely advise that all businesses require an air purifying device as part of the roadmap out of lockdown.

They claim there has been a change in the law and give recipients the opportunity to purchase a device so they can avoid a fine.

Mark McGinty, Trading Standards team leader, said the scammers aim to use company data to commit fraud and con businesses out of their money.

He added: “I urge any Highland business who receives a letter advising them it is a legal obligation to purchase COVID air purifiers, to not give out any personal information, particularly bank account details and to dispose of the letter.”

The two-page letters appear to be from the Covid-19 Task Force and have been fabricated with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) logo according to The National Anti-Fraud Network.

Covid-linked fraud and cyber crime has resulted in the loss of £34.5 million in the past year according to the police.

All businesses are being advised to follow official guidance and to contact Trading Standards if they have any queries.