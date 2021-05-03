Highland village records joint coldest ever May Day bank holiday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A village in the Highlands has recorded the joint lowest temperature for a May Day bank holiday in the UK – tying a record it set itself.

The Met Office wrote in a tweet earlier today that the temperature in Kinbrace, located around 17 miles north-west of Helmsdale in Sutherland, dropped down to a nippy -5.9C in the early hours of Monday morning.

Nowhere else in the UK has ever recorded a colder early spring bank holiday Monday.

The only time the mercury has dropped as low was also in Kinbrace, back in 2012.

With -5.9C recorded at Kinbrace this morning, it is provisionally the joint coldest start to the Early Spring #BankHolidayMonday on record Interestingly -5.9C was recorded in 2012, also at Kinbrace 📉 pic.twitter.com/y2tqVKQFQx — Met Office (@metoffice) May 3, 2021

The small village also reached the news pages for its chilliness back in February this year.

Scotland’s lowest temperature for that month since 1995 was recorded in Braemar on February 11, when it reached a truly Baltic -23C.

But Kinbrace managed to get an honourable mention, as it dropped down to -20.9C on the same night.