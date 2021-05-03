Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
Highland village records joint coldest ever May Day bank holiday

By Craig Munro
May 3, 2021, 3:06 pm
© Kim CessfordThe low temperature matches one also recorded in Kinbrace in 2012.
A village in the Highlands has recorded the joint lowest temperature for a May Day bank holiday in the UK – tying a record it set itself.

The Met Office wrote in a tweet earlier today that the temperature in Kinbrace, located around 17 miles north-west of Helmsdale in Sutherland, dropped down to a nippy -5.9C in the early hours of Monday morning.

Nowhere else in the UK has ever recorded a colder early spring bank holiday Monday.

The only time the mercury has dropped as low was also in Kinbrace, back in 2012.

The small village also reached the news pages for its chilliness back in February this year.

Scotland’s lowest temperature for that month since 1995 was recorded in Braemar on February 11, when it reached a truly Baltic -23C.

But Kinbrace managed to get an honourable mention, as it dropped down to -20.9C on the same night.

