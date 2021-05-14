Missing man Aonghas Campbell from Conon Bridge traced

Officers in Dingwall have confirmed Aonghas Campbell has been found.
The 49-year-old was last seen in the Conon Bridge area and was reported missing.
An appeal was issued early this morning by police, which asked the public for information on Mr Campbell’s whereabouts.
A statement by police added: “Thank you to everyone who commented or shared our post.”
Missing Person traced – Aonghas Campbell – DingwallMr Campbell has been traced. Thank you to everyone who commented or shared our post.#KeepingPeopleSafe
Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Friday, May 14, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe