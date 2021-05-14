Missing man Aonghas Campbell from Conon Bridge traced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers in Dingwall have confirmed Aonghas Campbell has been found.

The 49-year-old was last seen in the Conon Bridge area and was reported missing.

An appeal was issued early this morning by police, which asked the public for information on Mr Campbell’s whereabouts.

A statement by police added: “Thank you to everyone who commented or shared our post.”