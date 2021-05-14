Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
Missing man Aonghas Campbell from Conon Bridge traced

By Ana Da Silva
May 14, 2021, 11:31 am Updated: May 14, 2021, 11:38 am
Officers in Dingwall have confirmed Aonghas Campbell has been found.

The 49-year-old was last seen in the Conon Bridge area and was reported missing.

An appeal was issued early this morning by police, which asked the public for information on Mr Campbell’s whereabouts.

A statement by police added: “Thank you to everyone who commented or shared our post.”

