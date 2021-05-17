Police in Ullapool hunt for flasher spotted wearing yellow boots

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are investigating after a man wearing yellow wellington boots exposed himself in Ullapool.

The man, in his late 20s, was spotted on the grassy area of West Terrace at about 9.30pm.

Officers describe him as being 5ft 9ins of slim build. He was wearing blue jeans and yellow wellie boots.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.