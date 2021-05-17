Monday, May 17th 2021 Show Links
Police in Ullapool hunt for flasher spotted wearing yellow boots

By Daniel Boal
May 17, 2021, 10:11 am Updated: May 17, 2021, 10:13 am
Police are investigating after a man wearing yellow wellington boots exposed himself in Ullapool.

The man, in his late 20s, was spotted on the grassy area of West Terrace at about 9.30pm.

Officers describe him as being 5ft 9ins of slim build.  He was wearing blue jeans and yellow wellie boots.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

