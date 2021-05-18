Royal Dornoch offers free rounds of golf to front-line health workers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Directors of a world-renowned golf course in the north are inviting frontline health workers onto the green as thank you for their sterling work in battling Covid-19.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club are offering free rounds of golf to all NHS workers and care staff on both of its championship and Struie course for the next six weeks.

The gesture is being made in anticipation of a national ‘Thank You Day’ on 4 July, with people planning to show their appreciation to all those who have helped during the challenges of Covid-19.

It comes as restrictions ease across the region following a reduction in Covid-19 cases.

Gesture of good will

Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch, said it was their signature way of thanking frontline staff for their dedication in helping to contain the spread of the virus.

He said: “In recognition of the outstanding contribution of NHS and care workers to saving lives since the beginning of the pandemic, Royal Dornoch is offering free rounds on both its golf courses to NHS and care staff during the remainder of May and June. This is also timed ahead of the anticipated national ‘Thank You Day’ on 4 July.

“It has been a hugely challenging period for so many and this is our way of thanking those who have been on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.

“We invite health staff from near and far to come and enjoy our wonderful links courses and look forward to giving them our friendly Royal Dornoch welcome.”

What’s on offer?

The opportunity from Royal Dornoch – voted Best Golf Course in Scotland at the 2020 World Golf Awards – is open to those health staff who are currently members of a golf club and have a valid WHS handicap index.

Each person will be granted one round of golf on club’s the Championship course – rated No. 6 in the world outside the US by Golf Digest – and the Struie course, ranked in the top 50 links courses in Great Britain and Ireland.

The move marks a continuation of Royal Dornoch’s renowned charitable work, at both a local and national level.

In February, the club maintained its support for the Scottish wildcat, one of the country’s most endangered species, after raising a further £2,840 through the support of its members.

Leading professionals also recently experienced the famed Royal Dornoch links after the club hosted Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Tour Pro event for a second time.