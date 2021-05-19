Public consultations commence over plans to redevelop Skye primary cchool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Highland Council are calling on Skye residents to express their views on plans to replace the existing Dunvegan Primary School.

Scotland’s largest local authority has outlined a masterplan to redevelop the rural school and adjacent land to provide amenities for the west coast community.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been lodged with council planners for the proposed masterplan prior to taking forward any formal planning applications.

Officials are now hosting the first of two public consultations at the rural school to garner feedback about the development.

Chair of the Education Committee, councillor John Finlayson said: “Our council officers have been working with myself, local stakeholders and Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association on this proposal to redevelop the Primary School campus and adjacent land areas.

“The proposed masterplan includes positive changes and benefits for the local community which have been discussed extensively and which include the replacement of the school building, development of affordable housing, and a site for a new community sports pitch and also another community space for events such as the Dunvegan Show.”

“Positive changes” in the community

The new school will be constructed in two phases, with funding for the first phase of works approved by the council.

Phase one of the project will comprise of the construction of nursery accommodation and external play areas, kitchen and dining facilities as well as a games hall and improved road and path access.

The second phase will include the installation of primary classrooms and other ancillary school accommodation.

When and where you can have your say

A public consultation will take place between 3pm and 6pm on Tuesday at the school following by an online consultation later in the evening.

The second event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 23.

He added: “We welcome members of the public to get involved in either of the two public consultation events organised by the Council. This is your opportunity to have your thoughts heard and any questions you may have answered on the proposal so we can really get things moving”.