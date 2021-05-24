Quick-thinking schoolchildren report despicable dealer to cops after he gives 14-year-old drugs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A despicable dealer who gave drugs to a 14-year-old schoolgirl was caught when the youngster and her pals shopped him to cops.

Ronald Reilly approached the three children in Dingwall and asked one of the girls to take a tablet he said was valium.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that the teen agreed but added she would consume it in the toilets of the Tesco car park in town’s Mart Road.

However the trio instead went straight to a nearby police station to report what had happened and handed over the white tablet.

He had bags of drugs in his possession

Dundee man Reilly was then traced to a house in Peffery Road, Dingwall, and arrested.

He still had blister packs and bags of drugs in his possession, fiscal depute Robert Weir told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Analysis determined the drug given to the 14-year-old was not valium but Etizolam, a class-C drug.

The 39-year-old was searched by officers and, as well as more Etizolam, another class-C drug, Buprenorphine, was also found.

Reilly, now of Kite Way, Perth, admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession of two other illegal drugs on February 25 2019.

‘He was in a very bad place’

Defence solicitor David Duncan said: “My client has a record spanning a number of years. He lost his father in October, 2018 and his personal life spiralled out of control.

“He failed to cope with the bereavement and turned to drugs. He was in a very bad place when these offences took place and had no regard for his own safety or well-being.

“But things have improved and he has resumed his relationship with the mother of his children and has left Dundee for Perth.”

Sheriff Matheson deferred sentence until June 21 for a background report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

She allowed Reilly’s bail to continue but warned him: “You should read nothing into that.”