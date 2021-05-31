Fire crews tackle Highland house fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a Lochaber house.

Crews were called to the property on Lovat Road in Kinlochleven at around 3.45pm.

There were four fire engines and a height appliance in attendance, although there is now only one crew at the scene.

The flames spread through a car, shed and to the house.

Nobody has been injured.