Fire crews tackle Highland house fire

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a Lochaber house.
Crews were called to the property on Lovat Road in Kinlochleven at around 3.45pm.
There were four fire engines and a height appliance in attendance, although there is now only one crew at the scene.
The flames spread through a car, shed and to the house.
Nobody has been injured.
