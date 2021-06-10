Former Ross County player behind bars after knife incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former north footballer was caught with a knife in a shop while hiding behind pet food.

Former Ross County player Adam Strachan, 34, begged workers at the One O One store in Glasgow’s Maryhill for help claiming people were after him

He demanded they call police on February 16 this year.

But, Strachan was later found crouched in possession of the blade when officers turned up.

Strachan pled guilty today at Glasgow Sheriff Court to having a knife without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

The troubled former midfielder has been no stranger to the dock in recent years.

He was previous convicted of headbutting his former lover while playing for Ross County.

His list of crimes also include the possession of blades as well as being caught with £2,000 of heroin.

In 2016, Strachan vowed to clean up his act for the sake of his family.

But, he is now behind bars after being jailed for 14 months for having the knife.

‘He had a promising career as a footballer’

The court heard Strachan burst into the One O One store at around 6.30pm.

Prosecutor Graham Macdonald said: “He was shouting ‘help me help me. They are chasing me – phone the police’.

“The shop assistants saw he had a 10cm kitchen knife in his hand.

“He ran to the back of the shop and hid behind pet food in the aisle.

“Police entered the shop and took him away.”

Strachan’s previous clubs also included Dumbarton and Albion Rovers.

Bill McCluskey, defending, said: “He had a promising career in professional football that was curtailed due to a serious injury.”