Shetland coastguard airlift sick crewman off boat 62 miles from Sumburgh

By Donna MacAllister
June 12, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: June 12, 2021, 11:48 am
Locator of Sumburgh Airport, Shetland. Picture by Jim Irvine 24-1-16 Coastguard helicopter

Shetland coastguard had to airlift a sick crewman off a boat some 62 miles from Sumburgh .

The helicopter was dispatched at 10pm on Friday and the crewman was flown to a waiting ambulance at Tingwall Airport.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We carried out a medical evacuation from a vessel 62 miles north-west of Sumburgh for a crew member from that vessel.

“It was notified to us at 4.47pm.

“The Rescue 900 coastguard helicopter brought him back to Tingwall where he was handed over to Scottish Ambulance Service. We finished at 1am.”

A call has gone in to the Scottish Ambulance Service for more details.

