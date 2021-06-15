Community invited to attend virtual events to discuss plans for new school campus

Members of the public are being invited to attend virtual events to discuss proposals for the new Tain 3-18 Campus.

Highland Council’s first virtual event will take place on Thursday June 17 at 2pm and the second will be on Monday June 21 at 7pm.

It was decided following a consultation in 2019 that Tain Royal Academy, Craighill and Knockbreck Primary Schools and St Duthus School would all be relocated to one campus at Craighill in Tain.

Councillor John Finlayson, chairman of the Education Committee, said: “Our council officers have been working and engaging with local stakeholders and members on the proposals to bring the local primary schools together into a single location at a 3-18 campus in Tain.

“We are now engaging with the wider community to introduce and gain their feedback on the proposals for the site. This is a great opportunity to share any thoughts you may have on the proposals and to have questions answered by officers.”

The new building is expected to open in August 2024 once design and build work has been completed by Kier Construction and the council’s in-house property teams.

The project is included in the government’s learning estate investment programme with some funding coming from the council’s re-profiled capital programme that was approved in January 2021.

Councillor Fiona Robertson, chairwoman of the Easter Ross Area Committee and local member, said: “This is an exciting development for our primary schools and the wider community.

“I would encourage everyone in the community to utilise this opportunity and get involved in either of the two public consultation events organised by the Council.”

Anyone who wishes to attend the public events is asked to contact CLestates@highland.gov.uk to request a link.