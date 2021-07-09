Candidates for Highland by-elections confirmed

Highland Council has revealed the candidates hoping to win an upcoming by-election to become a councillor.

The Wick and East Caithness and Inverness West wards are currently down a councillor each after two resignations earlier this year.

Nicola Ward, for Wick and East Caithness, and Graham Ross, for Inverness West both stood down.

The five candidates standing for Wick and East Caithness are: James Cameron, SNP; Daniel Ross, Scottish Conservative; Jill Tilt, Scottish Lib Dems; Harry Christian, Scottish Libertarian; and Bill Fernie Bill, Independent.

A further seven candidates are also seeking election for the Inverness West.

They are: Max Bannerman, Scottish Conservative; Iain Forsyth, SNP; Kate MacLean, SNP; Colin Aitken, Scottish Lib Dems; Ryan MacKintosh, Scottish Greens; Calum Liptrot, Scottish Libertarian; and Duncan McDonald, Independent.

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm on August 12.

Individuals not registered to vote have until midnight on Monday July 26 to do so.

To complete a register to vote application online visit the government website or alternatively telephone the Electoral Registration Office on 0800 393 783 to request a paper application form.

Postal votes can also be secured before the deadline at 5pm on Tuesday July 27.

All postal voting packs will be posted out on Tuesday 3 August.

The deadline for applications for appointing a proxy vote and applications must reach the Electoral Registration Office before 5pm. on Wednesday august 4.