A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from Wick.

Police are appealing for help to trace teenager Daniel Gourlay has been reported missing from 2 Pilot Row in Wick.

He is described as a white male with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a dark coloured top, grey Nike jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting incident number 0218 of July 12.