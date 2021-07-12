Tuesday, July 13th 2021 Show Links
Vandalism at Portree nature walk sparks police appeal

By Michelle Henderson
July 12, 2021, 6:10 pm Updated: July 12, 2021, 6:18 pm
© Supplied by Police ScotlandPolice on Skye are appealing for information after a railing was severely damaged at Portree Nature walk, a popular trail with locals.
Police on Skye have launched an appeal for information after a popular nature trail was tarnished by vandals.

The culprits caused extensive damage to a railing, on the south footbridge of Portree nature walk, causing it to fall into the river.

The incident is believed to have happened between July 1 and 6.

Officers have now issued a public appeal for assistance to try and locate those responsible.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101.

