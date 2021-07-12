Vandalism at Portree nature walk sparks police appeal

Police on Skye have launched an appeal for information after a popular nature trail was tarnished by vandals.

The culprits caused extensive damage to a railing, on the south footbridge of Portree nature walk, causing it to fall into the river.

It is busy with walkers and anyone with any information please contact Police on 101 ref NP/2029/21 pic.twitter.com/vrDfdH0w6t — Lochaber & Skye Police (@LochabSkyePol) July 12, 2021

The incident is believed to have happened between July 1 and 6.

Officers have now issued a public appeal for assistance to try and locate those responsible.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101.