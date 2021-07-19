Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Google changes map that led walkers on ‘dangerous’ Ben Nevis route

By Lauren Robertson
July 19, 2021, 2:34 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 2:58 pm
Dangerous Google Maps route on Ben Nevis.
Dangerous Google Maps route on Ben Nevis.

Google has announced that their maps are being updated following backlash over a ‘dangerous’ supposed route on Ben Nevis.

A driving route on Google Maps was confusing walkers and leading them up a trail from the car park nearest the summit which can prove dangerous for even the most experienced climbers.

The terrain was described as “potentially fatal” by a professional at Mountaineering Scotland.

Google said that their maps never intended this route to be for walkers, but instead as a way to show drivers how far they are from the summit.

They said that their walking directions do not lead people through steep or dangerous routes.

The original route has since been amended to avoid further confusion.

‘Dangerous’ Google Maps route on Ben Nevis.

A spokesman from Google said: ”We’ve investigated the issue at Ben Nevis, and have confirmed that our walking directions do not lead people through dangerous routes.

“Our driving directions currently route people to the Nevis Gorge trailhead car park – the lot closest to the summit – which has prominent signs indicating that the trail is highly dangerous and for advanced hikers only.

“To help both novice and experienced hikers more easily find trails that suit their level of expertise, we’re now updating our driving routes to take people directly to the visitor centre, where they’ll be able to speak with staff about the best trail to take.”

Google will also be reviewing other routes in the area and making any necessary updates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]