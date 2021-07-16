Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Online maps are leading walkers up ‘potentially fatal’ terrain on Ben Nevis

By Lauren Robertson
July 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Walking route up Ben Nevis.
Walking route up Ben Nevis.

Officials at Ben Nevis are becoming increasingly concerned by the number of people being led astray by online maps while climbing the mountain.

It may seem perfectly logical to check Google Maps for routes or paths when out and about.

But on Britain’s highest mountain, one supposed route has been leading walkers up “potentially fatal” terrain.

The John Muir Trust looks after the highest parts of Ben Nevis.

They have seen increasing numbers of walkers using Google Maps to guide them up the mountain but, depending on how they search for the route, it can take them up a dangerous path.

Dangerous Google Maps route on Ben Nevis.

The route appears to be directing walkers to the Upper Falls carpark as the crow flies, away from recommended routes.

This specific area would be difficult for even experienced climbers to navigate.

Nathan Berrie is a conservation officer at The John Muir Trust. He said: “The problem is that Google Maps directs some visitors to the Upper Falls carpark, presumably because it is the closest carpark to the summit.

“But this is NOT the correct route and we often come across groups of inexperienced walkers heading towards Steall Falls or up the south slopes of Ben Nevis believing it is the route to the summit.”

Mountaineering Scotland’s mountain safety adviser Heather Morning spoke of just how dangerous this alternate route could be to follow.

She said: “Even the most experienced mountaineer would have difficulty following this route. The line goes through very steep, rocky, and pathless terrain where even in good visibility it would be challenging to find a safe line.

“Add in low cloud and rain and the suggested Google line is potentially fatal.”

Officials on the mountain have seen many injuries and accidents occur as a result of people following routes downloaded from the internet.

Dangerous Google Maps route on Ben Nevis.

Both Mountaineering Scotland and The John Muir Trust are currently appealing to Google to ensure that the route is removed from their system.

In the meantime, Ms Morning emphasised the importance of getting information from a more reliable source, especially if you are a less experienced climber.

She said: “Modern navigation technology brings some amazing advantages for hill walkers, but this example is clearly not one of them.

“Walkers and climbers with even a little experience will know to read information from a map, whether digital or paper, and if they are looking for downloadable routes know to use reputable sources and check several sources to ensure the information they are accessing is the right route for their level of experience and ability.”

This advice stretches beyond Ben Nevis, as walkers in many other popular destinations have also been victim to dangerous online routes.

If walkers on An Teallach in the north-west followed a certain route provided by Google Maps, they would have found themselves walking off a cliff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]