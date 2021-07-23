Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Reports of person in water off coast of Gairloch spark multi-agency search

By Denny Andonova
July 23, 2021, 7:30 am
Lifeboat crews were sent to the scene off the coast of Gairloch at around 7pm yesterday.

A multi-agency response was launched on Thursday following reports of a person in danger in the water off the coast of a Highland village.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews rushed to the scene after receiving a call about a person calling for help a short distance offshore in the Gairloch area at around 7pm.

Five vessels along with a helicopter crew carried out an extensive search of the area to find any signs of a casualty as reported.

The Kyle lifeboat crew was first to attend the scene at 7.40pm and was later joined by another three vessels, which were in the vicinity.

A Portree crew was also sent in water at around 8pm to assist with the search.

Crews carried out a thorough search of the area and stood down the operation at 9.30pm.

A spokesman for Kyle lifeboat said: “We completed a thorough search of the area with the help of the other vessels involved and could not locate any sign of a casualty.

“Although it was a false alarm, the person who reported the incident did the right thing in calling the coastguard.

“At this time of year there are a lot of people in and around the waters off our coast, and they thought they heard someone calling for help, so reporting it was definitely the correct thing to do.”

