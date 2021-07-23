Reports of person in water off coast of Gairloch spark multi-agency search

A multi-agency response was launched on Thursday following reports of a person in danger in the water off the coast of a Highland village.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews rushed to the scene after receiving a call about a person calling for help a short distance offshore in the Gairloch area at around 7pm.

Five vessels along with a helicopter crew carried out an extensive search of the area to find any signs of a casualty as reported.

The Kyle lifeboat crew was first to attend the scene at 7.40pm and was later joined by another three vessels, which were in the vicinity.

A Portree crew was also sent in water at around 8pm to assist with the search.

However, after a thorough search of the area with no sign of any casualties, the report was deemed a false alarm and the operation was stood down at 9.30pm.

A spokesman for Kyle lifeboat said: “We completed a thorough search of the area with the help of the other vessels involved and could not locate any sign of a casualty.

“Although it was a false alarm, the person who reported the incident did the right thing in calling the coastguard.

“At this time of year there are a lot of people in and around the waters off our coast, and they thought they heard someone calling for help, so reporting it was definitely the correct thing to do.”