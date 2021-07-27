Kyle lifeboat called out to 77-year-old kayaker with suspected broken hip

The Kyle lifeboat was launched this afternoon to assist a 77-year-old kayaker who fell and suffered a suspected broken hip.

The woman was part of a group of kayakers exploring Guillamon Island off Broadford Bay.

Kyle lifeboat launched at 1pm after the woman slipped and fell when climbing out of her kayak.

The team arrived at the scene at 1.15pm and two crew members went ashore to give first aid.

After accessing the casualty’s condition, they transferred her onto a stretcher and carried her to the lifeboat which then made its way to Broadford.

She was handed over to the waiting Scottish Ambulance Service at 2.30pm who then transported her to hospital.

The lifeboat returned to Kyle where it was refuelled and made ready for service again by 3pm.