Young cyclist with life-threatening injuries after crash with car on A95 near Aviemore

A young cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on the A95 near Aviemore.

Emergency services were called to a serious incident involving a red Peugeot 307 and a male cyclist at Avielochan at around 10.25pm on Friday, July 30.

The 18-year-old cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the collision.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “We continue to carry out inquiries into the circumstances of the crash and are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area and witnessed the crash or the moments before to please get in touch if they have not already.

“We would ask that anyone who has a dash-cam please checks back to see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact road policing officers on 101, quoting reference number 3935 of July 30.”