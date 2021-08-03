Emergency services called to A9 in Highlands after lorry leaves road and collides with trees

Police have been called to a section of the A9 in the Highlands after a lorry came off the road and crashed into trees.

The incident happened on the northbound lane of the road outside Moy, near the junction with the B9154, just before 1.30pm.

The lorry driver was checked over by ambulance paramedics, but no injuries have been reported.

NEW❗ ⌚ 16:30#A9 RTC Reports of an RTC on the A9 northbound at Moy. Police en route. @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/V0vgIBmCOL — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 3, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “At 1.30pm, police received reports of a one-vehicle road crash involving a lorry at the junction of the A9 and the B9154.

“Emergency services attended and inquiries are ongoing.”