Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Overnight diversions in place at Rest and Be Thankful ahead of heavy rain

By Ellie Milne
August 4, 2021, 2:18 pm Updated: August 4, 2021, 3:41 pm
Rest and Be Thankful
Rest and Be Thankful

A key Highland road will be closed tonight as a safety precaution as heavy rain is forecast.

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful – which has been badly hit by landslips recently – will shut at 8pm, with traffic diverted along the Old Military Road.

A convoy will be in place on the single-track road, which runs through the centre of Glen Croe in the Arrochar Alps.

Safety inspections will take place in the morning before a decision is made on reopening the A83.

Wet weather is expected throughout the week and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms from Friday into Saturday across central and southern Scotland.

Bear Scotland said its teams will be closely monitoring the conditions in the area as well as observing the hillside to decide if further diversions will be required.

The Rest and Be Thankful has been hit by a number of landslips in the past, so construction work has been completed to improve drainage and create more debris catch-pits.

Last August, a landslip caused around 6,000 tonnes of mud and rock to shift on the hillside resulting in a long-term road closure and 60-mile diversion for motorists.

The road closures and diversions are put in place as a safety precaution but local leaders have called for a more permanent solution to be found.

‘Teams will remain on high alert’

Eddie Ross, north-west representative for Bear Scotland, said: “We’re putting road user safety first and diverting all traffic to use the Old Military Road overnight from 8pm as a safety precaution due to tonight’s weather forecast of heavy rain showers.

“We have teams closely monitoring conditions in the area as well as the hillside above the A83, and we’ll assess the situation tomorrow morning with a view to re-opening the trunk road as quickly as possible if conditions permit.

“Looking ahead, we’re expecting further heavy rain to move through the area during the remainder of the week and over the weekend, and our teams will remain on high alert to respond to any changes at the Rest.

“Given the forecast for the coming days, the need for further use of the Old Military Road is possible, but we will do everything we can to minimise journey time delay and will look to maintain traffic on the A83 for as long as it is safe to do so.

“As ever, we thank the local community and all road users for their patience while we continue with our work at the Rest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]