Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Body of a 26-year-old man discovered in Ullapool after multi-service operation

By Michelle Henderson
August 6, 2021, 12:07 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 12:51 pm
Police were called to the Morefield area shortly after 1pm on Thursday.
Police were called to the Morefield area shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

Emergency services have recovered the body of a 26-year-old man in Ullapool.

Teams were called to the Morefield area around 1.10pm on Thursday after a man’s body was discovered.

Members of the local mountain rescue team attended the incident alongside police and the air ambulance.

Police confirmed there was not believe to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10pm on Thursday, 5 August, 2021 police were called after the body of a 26-year-old man was discovered in the Morefield area of Ullapool.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]