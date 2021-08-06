Body of a 26-year-old man discovered in Ullapool after multi-service operation

Emergency services have recovered the body of a 26-year-old man in Ullapool.

Teams were called to the Morefield area around 1.10pm on Thursday after a man’s body was discovered.

Members of the local mountain rescue team attended the incident alongside police and the air ambulance.

Police confirmed there was not believe to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.10pm on Thursday, 5 August, 2021 police were called after the body of a 26-year-old man was discovered in the Morefield area of Ullapool.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”