Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man found guilty of attacking partner with Christmas tree

By David McPhee
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 7, 2021, 11:38 am
Mark Allsopp outside the High Court in Aberdeen.
A man has been found guilty of attacking his former partner with a Christmas tree.

Mark Allsopp, 51, assaulted his then-girlfriend at an address in Nairn over a five-year period – including with an artificial Christmas tree.

The case at the High Court in Aberdeen concluded yesterday with jurors finding Allsopp guilty as charged by majority verdict.

Advocate Depute Geoffrey Mitchell described to the court how Allsopp had on various occasions between January 2013 and April 2018 attacked the woman by repeatedly striking her to the body and head, resulting in her injury.

