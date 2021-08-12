‘It’s just too busy’: Motorhome hire firm urges customers to avoid NC500 after vehicles are ‘egged’ and have ‘tyres slashed’

A motorhome hire company has told customers to stay away from the NC500 amid claims vehicles have been egged and had tyres slashed.

Tensions on the tourist trail have escalated this year amid a rise in staycation visitors.

Residents have frequently complained about congestion and mess left behind by campervans across the north.

Now similar fears have led Perth-based firm Scottish Tourer Motorhome Hire telling its customers to stay away from the NC500.