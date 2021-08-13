Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Drug driver was 14-times the limit and depressed after losing family members to Covid

By Jenni Gee
August 13, 2021, 11:45 am
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court

A driver who overtook police before rounding a bend on the wrong side of the road was under the influence of cocaine and depressed after losing family members to Covid.

Catriona Maclean, 39, of Jenkins Park, Fort Augustus, made the risky manoeuvre in her VW Golf near Invermoriston on November 28 2020, but was spotted and pulled over by police, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke explained that, when stopped, Maclean’s behaviour was “erratic” and she appeared “fidgety and distressed”.

She told the court: “She accepted that her actions were wrong and apologised to the officers”.

They then decided to carry out roadside drug testing, which returned a positive result for cocaine, with subsequent blood test readings 14 times the legal limit for driving.

Solicitor Roger Webb explained his client, who appeared for sentencing having previously admitted the drug driving charge, had been feeling anxious and depressed at the time of the incident.

He said her uncle and father in law had both died of covid and her mother in law was hospitalised at the same time.

‘You need some of this’

She travelled to Inverness to visit a friend who offered her cocaine telling her: “You need some of this.”

Maclean took the drug but later received a phone call from her 16-year-old son to say he was unwell, causing her to rush home.

He added that it was his client’s first offence and he did not expect her to appear before the court again.

Sheriff David Sutherland disqualified Maclean from driving for 12 months and fined her £420.

 

 

 

