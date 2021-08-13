News / Highlands Dominic Cummings causes a stir in Ullapool pub while on holiday By David Mackay August 13, 2021, 5:29 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 6:48 pm Dominic Cummings has been spotted enjoying a family holiday in Ullapool. Dominic Cummings has been spotted in Ullapool on a summer holiday. Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor is understood to be visiting the Highlands with his family. Locals have reported seeing the Brexit mastermind enjoying some of the local facilities – although it is understood his arrival in one pub caused a bit of a stir. One reported seeing Mr Cummings visit The Ceilidh Place hotel and restaurant in the village for dinner. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]