Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Rescuers in battle to save 50-strong dolphin pod from stranding

By Donna MacAllister
August 14, 2021, 4:10 pm Updated: August 14, 2021, 6:34 pm
An earlier shot of dolphins at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle.
An earlier shot of dolphins at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle.

A rescue team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue are battling to save a large pod of dolphins from stranding.

A spokesman said the animals had already stranded but had refloated in the tide, however they are currently along Cromarty Harbour and at risk of re-beaching.

He said: “A large number of animals stranded on the beach and the tide has come in and they have refloated and they have gone back out, however they are still in danger.

“Possibly they were stranded for two tide cycles but we don’t know that for sure.”

More will follow.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]