Rescuers in battle to save 50-strong dolphin pod from stranding

A rescue team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue are battling to save a large pod of dolphins from stranding.

A spokesman said the animals had already stranded but had refloated in the tide, however they are currently along Cromarty Harbour and at risk of re-beaching.

He said: “A large number of animals stranded on the beach and the tide has come in and they have refloated and they have gone back out, however they are still in danger.

“Possibly they were stranded for two tide cycles but we don’t know that for sure.”

More will follow.