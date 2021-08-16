Lifeboat launches to assist fallen walker with head injury near Loch Duich

A walker was taken to hospital to be treated after a fall in the Highlands on Monday.

The man was walking near the shoreline of Loch Duich when he fell and suffered a head injury.

He was found by a group of kayakers who administered first-aid.

Kyle lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 were tasked to the scene after receiving a call at around 2.10pm.

The job finished at around 4pm and the man was then taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to be treated.