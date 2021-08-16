News / Highlands Lifeboat launches to assist fallen walker with head injury near Loch Duich By Ellie Milne August 16, 2021, 9:36 pm Kyle lifeboat was tasked to the scene A walker was taken to hospital to be treated after a fall in the Highlands on Monday. The man was walking near the shoreline of Loch Duich when he fell and suffered a head injury. He was found by a group of kayakers who administered first-aid. Kyle lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 were tasked to the scene after receiving a call at around 2.10pm. The job finished at around 4pm and the man was then taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to be treated. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car on busy Aberdeen road Man, 78, dies following road crash near Stornoway Cyclist’s life saved after ‘guardian angel’ came to aid following 30ft ‘miracle’ fall from remote Portsoy bridge Cyclist rescued from water after falling over bridge near Portsoy