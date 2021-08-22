A87 closed following two-vehicle crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

An air ambulance has been called to a two-vehicle crash near Kyle of Lochalsh.

The incident happened on the A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Invergarry road shortly after 1pm today.

The road was closed in both directions as police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.

Lanes were blocked in both directions but were cleared by around 4pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1pm on Sunday, 22 August, officers were called to the A87 near Kyle of Lochalsh, towards Balmacara, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services remain at the scene.”

Two fire crews from Kyle of Lochalsh and Broadford were at the call. The stop message came back just before 3pm.

