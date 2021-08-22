In pictures: the news today

Santos awards Altera the FEED deal for Dorado FPSO Altera Infrastructure (formerly Teekay Offshore) has been chosen to provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the Dorado oil project’s floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel offshore Western Australia.

ExxonMobil and PNG to restart negotiations for P’nyang ExxonMobil and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will restart negotiations over the development of the P’nyang gas resource that the US major wants to develop as part of a phased liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project.

‘I started swearing like a real sailor’: Offshore diver has close encounter with hammerhead shark Dramatic video has been captured of an offshore saturation diver having a very close shave with a hammerhead shark.