Beauly launderette devastated after fire crews battle flames for three hours

A launderette in the Highlands has been left devastated after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fire crews attended a fire at Station Road in Beauly following reports that Beauly Launderette and Drycleaners had gone up in flames.

The fire service received the call shortly before 5am.

Four fire engines remained at the scene at around 7am as well as other specialist equipment to help tackle the blaze.

In an update from the fire service, they said the fire was brought under control at around 8am.

Crews remain on the scene to remove parts of the roof and damp down any hotspots that may exist.

When the fire broke out, a spokesman for the fire service said: “We are currently attending a fire on Station Road in Beauly.

“The call came in at 4.58am and we have four appliances there, a water carrier, a specialist height appliance and a rapid response unit.”

An eyewitness at the scene said: “The launderette has very sadly gone on fire, so there may be delays with when more traffic start going through.”