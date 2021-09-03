Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emergency services called to crash involving lorry and car on A9

By Denny Andonova
September 3, 2021, 12:09 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 1:57 pm
Police were called to an incident on A9 at around 11.13am.
Emergency services were called to an incident following reports of a two-vehicle crash near Kingussie.

Police received a call about a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at the A86 junction near the Highland village at around 11.13am.

The road remained closed to traffic for about one hour with emergency services at the scene, but was reopen at around 12.37pm.

Officers have now confirmed nobody suffered any injuries following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to an incident on the A9 at the junction to Kingussie at around 11.13am.

“The incident involved a car and a lorry. There were no injuries following the crash.

“The road was reopened to traffic at around 12.37pm.”

