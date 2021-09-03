Emergency services called to crash involving lorry and car on A9

Emergency services were called to an incident following reports of a two-vehicle crash near Kingussie.

Police received a call about a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at the A86 junction near the Highland village at around 11.13am.

The road remained closed to traffic for about one hour with emergency services at the scene, but was reopen at around 12.37pm.

Officers have now confirmed nobody suffered any injuries following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to an incident on the A9 at the junction to Kingussie at around 11.13am.

“The incident involved a car and a lorry. There were no injuries following the crash.

“The road was reopened to traffic at around 12.37pm.”